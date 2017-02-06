Letter: Where are Whitby’s notice boards?

This time last year I bemoaned the lack of up-to-date information for visitors.

Well, one year on have we learnt from our mistakes and remedied them?

You may or may not know we now have a scaled down Tourist Information Centre and currently part time operated.

We were promised digital notice boards around the town which would supplement the loss of the information centre, it’s like looking for “Where’s Wally” I can’t find them anywhere - yet.

The notice boards in Station Square have all last year’s information displayed, evidently we can’t put anything new in them until we find out the dates of the Goth Weekend.

Why can’t we put new things in and add the dates later?

Peter Croft

Sandpiper house

Whitby