Letter: What else is in line for the bulldozer?

Like many in the borough, I was hugely disappointed to see that the hard work of the Save The Futurist campaign group was narrowly defeated.

Instead of voting to preserve an iconic and historic building, give passionate campaigners time to implement their business plan and avail themselves of all voluntary support pledged, the council voted in favour of demolishing the Futurist.

To add insult to injury, failure to support a plan to restore, which would have cost the council nothing, now lands the borough taxpayers with a large portion of the £4m bill.

To add even greater insult, the cost of demolition has suddenly queue-jumped the council’s financial priorities and taken precedence over Whitby piers!

Much has been reported about this contentious issue and, no doubt, this will not be the end of the story.

However, it remains a sad state of affairs when a council does not have the vision or desire to preserve its architectural and historical heritage.

Of course buildings become eyesores if not maintained but it often appears that wilful neglect is a council strategy.

There are many examples around the country of historic buildings that have been preserved, even if the original use has been adapted. What else is in line for the bulldozer?

I hope the council officers do not spot the ruin on Whitby’s East Cliff. Just think how many tacky kiosks or roller coasters could be erected there if that “eyesore” was demolished.

Ms Heather Relf

