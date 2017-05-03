Letter: Stoker visit success story for Whitby’s heritage

A group of members of Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society and Whitby Civic Society met together to celebrate with Dacre Stoker the weekend’s success of his group of four illustrated talks given at the Met Ballroom.

The author of Dracula, Bram Stoker, came to Whitby in 1890 at the recommendation of actor and friend Henry Irving.

It was during this visit that Stoker learned so much valuable information by talking to locals and by visiting the Whitby Library at that time situated at the Coffee House Corner of the harbour.

The celebration was hosted at the new home of the White Rabbit Shop, Skinner Street next to Botham’s.

There was an exchange of useful gifts, and refreshments were served.

Dacre spent some time meeting everyone and entertaining his audience by telling stories and anecdotes similar in a way to Lewis Carroll whose stories and poetry so captivated people of an earlier time.

