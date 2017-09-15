Letter: Staithes Festival a first class event

I visited the Staithes Art Festival recently and what a great place – how can a place like that not be a success?

Second time I have been to the small town but first time I had a good ‘nosey’.

What an invitation to be ‘nosey’. Come into our houses/gardens/sheds and have a look, how can one refuse (Pittenweem in Fife has been doing this for a good number of years).

Then on top of it seeing some lovely art/craft work etc.

Round every corner was a photograph opportunity – one cannot fail to get a good photo.

Many things caught my eye so plenty photographs shall be floating around the world.

One such was a lady with a spider on her hat – I took a few sneaky photographs and then went and asked the lady if she knew she had a spider on her hat.

The lady replied: “There are no flies on me”.

I asked for a photograph and was given permission.

One complaint – the path taking you onto the cliff at the Redcar side was blocked off because of landfall. Time it was fixed and a nice path put in place so as to get nice views of the village from the Redcar side – just my view.

Well done Staithes.

Awe the best fae Bonnie Scotland.

Roy McIntosh

Victoria Road, Falkirk