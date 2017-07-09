Search

Letter: Signs will not deter people from feeding gulls

150317 Seagulls bask in Spring sunshine against a backdrop of one of Whitby's four lighthouses, although only two remain fully operational. This one is found on the end of the East Pier is a wooden affair, built in 1914 after the pier was extended, it stands on a wooden framework of four legs, raised 23 feet off the pier. Picture taken on a Nikon 5300 camera witrh a 550-200mm lens at 165 mm with an exposure of 1.1000th sec at f8 and ISO of 200

The borough council is on about putting more signs up, telling people not to feed the gulls.

They are wasting their money, it doesn’t matter how many signs are put up you will never stop people feeding them.

D Jeffcock

New Quay Road

Whitby.