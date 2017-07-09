Letter: Signs will not deter people from feeding gulls

The borough council is on about putting more signs up, telling people not to feed the gulls.
They are wasting their money, it doesn’t matter how many signs are put up you will never stop people feeding them.
D Jeffcock
New Quay Road
Whitby.
