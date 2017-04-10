Letter: Put off by dogs in restaurants

I saw there was another good letter from Jean Thornton referring to the influx of dogs in eating places, which to me is not on and unhygienic as dogs dribble and smell.

I have stopped eating in a bistro near to Whitby due to the fact that one evening while at the bar paying my bill a dog (the owners) came waddling out of the kitchen, presumably been there all evening.

Then recently whilst dining in one of my favourite Whitby venues, I noticed several dogs in the dining area, one of which spent a good while being coddled in the owner’s lap at his dining table.

Not for me I’m afraid and another Whitby place crossed off my list of places to eat.

What is it about Whitby (my favourite place) that attracts such behaviour?

Allan J Eyre

Malvern Drive

Brookfield

Middlesbrough