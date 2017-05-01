Letter: Encouraging to read of Cook statue restoration

I was pleased to read the piece in the Whitby Gazette headlined ‘Saving Captain Cook’.

In July 2014 I had email correspondence with staff at Scarborough Borough Council regarding the need to restore the statue and particularly the sad state of its north face giving credit to Gervaise Beckett and the sculptor, John Tweed, whom he employed.

I enjoyed a friendly exchange with two members of staff, one of whom arranged to meet me at the statue but never turned up.

Subsequently, I received no replies to my enquiries as to the reason for this discourtesy.

It is encouraging to read that the council is now engaged in some action which, hopefully after three years, will actually result in restoration.

Peter Rossdale

Union Mill, Upgang Lane