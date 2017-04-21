Letter: Dracula anniversary gives goth weekend extra bite

It’s that time of year when Whitby once again turns into the world famous ‘goth town’, with the highlight for most people being the continuous costumed parade along the Church Street cobbles, which gives New Orleans Mardi Gras a run for its money for pure spectacle.

The festivities of course have extra bite this year with it being the 120th anniversary of the publication of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, back in 1897.

Let the ‘gothering’ begin.

Sarahjane Farr

Secretary

Whitby Dracula Society 1897

Grove Street, Whitby