Letter: Council’s ‘contemptuous’ attitude over Whitby piers

Scarborough Borough Council ignored the worries of Whitby residents and the Fight4Whitby campaigners.

It has ignored safety advice and warnings from its own engineers and marine consultants about the urgent need to repair Whitby’s crumbling piers.

World-renowned engineers warned in 2009 and again in 2012 that lives were at risk Reader Colin Pyrah

World-renowned consulting engineers Royal Haskoning warned in 2009 and again in 2012 that lives were at risk because of the lack of maintenance.

They warned that major structural repairs to the piers should be carried out as soon as possible and that a breach or failure of the piers would put some 500 properties at greater risk of flooding.

Scarborough Borough Council has taken no action beyond commissioning the preliminary survey now being carried out by Balfour Beatty. That survey is totally funded by the Environment Agency – from a grant which Scarborough Borough Council accepted in 2013.

The borough council first said that repair work to the piers would start in 2011...then 2015...then 2017...and the latest delay has now pushed it back to 2019/2020 - but only if they can find the money!

Meanwhile Scarborough Borough Council has found millions to fund the Scarborough water park, Open Air Theatre, Sports Village and the £4m demolition of the Futurist.

Despite finding the money for those projects, Scarborough Borough Council still says it cannot afford the £3.8m that it promised to find in 2012, to match the £4.8m grant from the Environment Agency for the urgent repairs to Whitby piers.

So let us all hope that Scarborough Borough Council now stops its contemptuous attitude towards us, listens to us, responds to us, and acts now, before it is too late.

Colin Pyrah

Beckhole

Whitby