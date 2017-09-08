Lette: Let’s hear it for Keith!

I just had to agree with the letter about Keith Gilpin.

Our annual holiday in beautiful Whitby would not be complete without the warm greeting, constant smiles we receive from this lovely man, a true credit to Whitby!

We too say that Henrietta Street was kept spotless by the cleaning team.

We first met Keith in 2008 and every year, he greets us like family with a hug and a most welcoming greeting, he truly is a gentleman and represents Whitby so well.

It makes our holiday, as it is just like going home and that’s our favourite saying as we cross the moors and the beautiful scene of the sea, abbey come into view ... we are home!

So thank you, Whitby, we love you and the people who live there who make our holiday just beautiful but an extra warm thank you to Keith who goes the extra mile in friendliness and making us feel so welcome...we will be back, already booked!

Kate Pointon

Meadow Park

Tamworth

Staffordshire