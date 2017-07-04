Your chance to win Whitby Rising tickets

The Whitby Gazette has teamed up with the Whitby Rising festival to offer readers the chance to win tickets.

The hotly anticipated music event, organised by singer Alistair Griffin, is now just weeks away and the festival preparation is gathering pace, with last week’s Battle of the Bands competition won by Palma Louca who will be opening on the main stage.

Alistair Griffin meets staff at Sainsburys in Whitby.

Tickets are available to buy now from: www.thelittleboxoffice.com/WhitbyRising and also from Abigails shop on Flowergate.

Meanwhile, the festival organisers have teamed up with Sainsbury’s in a bid to boost funds for this year’s charitable cause: Wetwheels Yorkshire.

The store on Stainsacre Lane is donating sandwiches, crisps and bottled water to the hard working teams at the festival to keep them going while they check tickets, man the car park and serve the Prosecco and Whitby Rising Ale!

Paula Noble, spokesperson for Sainsbury’s said: “We always try and support local causes and we’re happy to help in any way we can. Wetwheels is a fantastic charity.”

Wetwheels Yorkshire will provide disabled people with the chance to access the sea in a fun, safe, stimulating and rewarding way using specially modified, fully accessible powerboats.

Email your answer to the following question to be entered into a prize draw for four free tickets with camping for Whitby Rising.

Which shop in Whitby is selling tickets for this year’s Whitby Rising?

Email your entries to: whitbyrising@hotmail.com.

All entries must be received by Saturday, July 15.

Winners will be notified by Monday, July 17.

Keep up to date with the latest on the festival: facebook.com/WhitbyRising.