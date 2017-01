A young artist has given a classic painting of Whitby a whole new makeover.

Harrison Colley used Sharpie pens to create the colourful image showing the view of the town’s harbour from the 199 Steps.

The original painting by Catherine Stephenson.

Keen artist Harrison and his family are from Chesterfield but stay in a cottage on Henrietta Street every year.

The original by Catherine Stephenson is also pictured.