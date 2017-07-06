Yorkshire farmer and young vet to appear on BBC dating show for rural singles

They're enjoying the rural dream - but as these two Yorkshire singletons have found out, living in the countryside can make it hard to meet a special partner.

A dairy farmer and an equine vet from North Yorkshire are both looking for love as part of a new BBC dating show.

Equine vet Heather, 28

Viewers of Love in the Countryside, which is presented by DJ Sara Cox, can apply to be set up with 28-year-old horsewoman Heather or Peter, 52, a farming father whose children have now left home.

Equine vet Heather loves riding and competing, but worries her love of horses and demanding rural job have prevented her from meeting her ideal man. She lives in a farmhouse at the vet practice's stable complex, meaning that her work has become a lifestyle as well as a job.

“Love is just having someone to share things with and someone who understands you, I think that’s real love. You don’t have to love horses to love me. I’ve been riding since I was four years old. So it was a no-brainer to become a vet. It was nine years of hard work but it's worth it now … and I’m now ready to fit a man into my busy life.”

While Peter, who runs a dairy farm in the rolling Yorkshire countryside, wants to meet someone who shares his love of travel.

“I’ve travelled all round the world and you always want to come home. I don’t think there’s anywhere any more beautiful than round here really anywhere in the world. I suppose it’s what we all want isn’t it. To be in love with someone and for them to love you. You get butterflies in your stomach and you’re always thinking about them all day long.”

The pair will be joined by several other single men and women with an agricultural background from all over the country.

To apply to date Heather or Peter, contact the Boundless Productions team at loveinthecountryside@boundlessproductions.tv or on 020 7691 5600.