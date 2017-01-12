Yorkshire coast towns at risk of flooding from tidal surge

Coastal areas of Yorkshire could be swamped tonight by a North Sea 'tidal surge.'

The Environment Agency has issued severe flood warnings and alerts along the east coast, with Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and Hull all likely to be affected tonight.

High gales are expected to cause rising water levels when the tide comes in.

Although Yorkshire residents are not subjected to warnings of danger to life, there are alerts in place at the following locations, meaning immediate action is required:-

- Humber Estuary east and west of Hull.

- North bank of the River Ouse - Saltmarshe, Sand Hall, Skelton, Kilpin Pike.

- North Sea - Cowbar and Sandsend

- Scarborough - Foreshore Road, Sandside and Spa Complex

- Whitby Harbour

- Bridlington - Harbour Road, Floral Pavilion, South Pier

- River Esk - Ruswarp Weir to Whitby Bridge

Less severe warnings are in force for the Staithes to Whitby stretch, Filey, Withernsea and Hornsea.

The storm is expected to be centred on the Lincolnshire and Norfolk coast. A tidal surge in December 2013 saw water levels rise higher than the infamous 1953 coastal floods.