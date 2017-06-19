Women’s Shed in centre of Whitby set for July launch

Whitby Women’s Shed is set to launch in July in central Whitby. It will be hosted by St John’s Church on Baxtergate as part of a wider vision for the building to become a well equipped space that serves both church and community.

Priorities for practical activities will be decided by the Shed as it develops, but it should be expected that tools, equipment and some noise to be a part of what goes on.

Whitby Women’s Shed is only the second such Shed to be recognised by the UK Men’s Shed Association, a body that represents 400 working Sheds, including Sleights Area Men’s Shed (SAMS) in Littlebeck.

The Men’s Shed movement began in Australia 15 years ago and most communities have one. The positive impact on men’s mental health is proven and government and communities have invested in them.

Sheds really do combat isolation and raise personal ‘feel good’.

Shedders doing and learning together is fun and builds relationships.

The Women’s Shed has attracted start up funding totalling £2,000 from the Asda Foundation/Royal Voluntary Service (Shed Fund) and local Two Ridings Community Foundation (Community First, Scarborough and Whitby Fund).

If the Women’s Shed rings in any way with you and you wish to be involved or to contribute in some way, contact Graham Storer, email graham_storer@btinternet.com or call on 07763 656627); or Caroline Davies, email crpdavies84@yahoo.co.uk or call 07590 075985.