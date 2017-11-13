Wishing Well to host second Christmas fayre in Whitby

The Wishing Well team are holding their second annual Christmas fayre in Whitby on November 26.

The fayre, hosted by The Stables at Crossbutts, will run from 10pm to 3pm with lots of stalls for Christmas shoppers – fairground rides, children’s games, mulled wine, mince pies and a guest appearance from Father Christmas.

Last year’s fayre was a huge success, raising £2,311 for Macmillan and St Catherine’s Hospice, with the spring ball helping to raise the total to £6,314.38. Wishing Well is keeping its two charities from last year, Macmillan and St Catherine’s.

People were also given the chance to propose a charity or cause close to their hearts – and the charity with the most proposed votes was Whitby Hidden Impairments Support and Help (WHISH).

Sarah Little, of Wishing Well, said: “We were absolutely blown away with the support last year and are really looking forward to seeing what this year will bring.”