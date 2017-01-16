Windmill Girls elated at highest funds total

Whitby’s Windmill Girls say they are overwhelmed at helping to raised more than £3,000 for Cancer Research UK – their best-ever total.

Rehearsing at the Windmill Inn, Stainsacre from the beginning of November, the Windmill Girls sung carols all around the area from December 11 to January 5.

They have sung at 25 different booked events, including residential homes, supermarkets, village halls and restaurants, as well as every pub in Robin Hoods Bay and a large number in Whitby.

Thanks to the amazing generosity of everyone they have met, they were able to hand over a cheque for £3,000 to Cancer Research UK.

“This is the largest total we have ever managed and we are overwhelmed by the kindness shown,” said Sue Rowland, who leads the group.

“We have had great fun in performing, and there have been touching moments too.

“My personal highlights were getting a hug from a ‘shepherd’ in a Whitby pub, a standing ovation in the Indian restaurant and tears from a lady at Whitby Court as we sang her favourite carol.

“We would like to thank everyone who donated money to this excellent charity.”

