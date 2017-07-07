Win tickets to Summer Sounds music festival

The Summer Sound tribute music festival event is fast approaching - and you can join in the revelry for free!

The Whitby Gazette has teamed up with the event organisers to offer three lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Friday session.

Summer Sound outdoor music festival at Gisborough Priory.

The event, at Gisborough Priory and now in its fifth year, features two days of glorious entertainment on Friday July 28 and Saturday July 29, with both days culminating in a spectacular fireworks finale.

Fans of Michael Jackson, Madonna, The Blues Brothers and Elvis can dance away to tribute acts on the Friday, while the Saturday features music from classic hits by Queen, The Beautiful South and the Killers, plus much more.

All you have to do is answer the question:

Thriller was a hit performed by which late global megastar?

Revellers at Summer Sound.

Email your answer to editorial@whitbygazette.co.uk by Friday July 14 and please mark it up ‘Summer Sounds Competition’. You will also need to like the Summer Sound Music Events page on Facebook - click here

We will be in touch with the winners in due course.

Tickets are also available to buy from the Golden Lion pub in Whitby.