Whodunnit riddle comes to Whitby in new crime novel

A horrifying discovery in the back room of a Whitby jeweller’s is the intriguing story of a new crime novel set in the town.

In the book Death at the Seaside, tenacious sleuth Kate Shackleton feels like she deserves a break.

Heading off for a holiday in Whitby, she visits her school friend Alma, who works in the town as a fortune teller.

Kate had been looking forward to a relaxing seaside sojourn, but upon arrival, discovers that Alma’s daughter Felicity has disappeared, leaving her other a note and the pawn ticket for their only asset – a watch-guard.

What makes this more intriguing is the jeweller who advanced Felicity the 30 shillings is Jack Phillips, Alma’s current gentleman friend.

Kate goes to the jeweller’s shop to get some answers.

When she makes a horrifying discovery in the back room, it soon becomes clear that her services are needed.

Met by a wall of silence by town officials, keen to maintain Whitby’s idyllic facade, it’s up to Kate – ably assisted by Jim Sykes and Mrs Sugden – to discover the truth behing Delicity’s disappearance.

Death at the Seaside, by Frances Brody and published by Piatkus, is out on October 6.

Frances, author of the Kate Shackleton Mysteries, said one of the great pleasures for her was visiting the locations.

“This was especially true for book number eight, Death at the Seaside,” she said.

“I had forgotten how much I loved Whitby until about three years ago when I was on a walking holiday based at Sneaton Castle.

“Whitby is unique, a thriving town with the sea at its feet and the wild moors behind.

“What’s more, there’s something in the air that for decades, centuries even, has set authors’ fingers twitching.

“Once I had decided on Whitby as my setting, I returned, wandered, explored, and thought about what might happen in the story.

“It was Heritage Weekend when houses, including that of local author Joy Peach, were open to visitors.

“Guided tours were laid on and I joined a party of visitors ably guided by Geoff Wilson, so knowledgeable that he has gained the nickname Mr Whitby.

“Unusually, Geoff has had a blue plaque created for him during his lifetime, to be placed on the wall of Whitby Pavilion where he was born.”

The paperback version of the book costs £8.99.