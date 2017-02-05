White Lily tickets still going

Get your finest frocks and smartest suits – tickets are still available for Whitby’s glittering White Lily Ball, which this year moves to its new venue of Whitby Pavilion.

The money-spinning event, which raises money for St Catherine’s Hospice, Butterwick Hospice and Zoe’s Place, is bigger than ever this year and will feature music from five-piece band Audio Tracer and Manhattan Jazz, games, an auction and a three-course meal.

The cost is £45 per ticket. If you are interested in going to the ball, which takes place on June 2, contact main organiser Lucy Bowes on 07795 562171 or via the White Lily Ball Facebook page.

The event has become a highlight of social calendar in Whitby and Lucy is keen to stress the importance of the backing of those who support the ball, plus all related White Lily activity.

“We are so grateful for everyone’s support, it never ceases to amaze us how the town rallies round to support this event,” she said.

The event has raised thousands of pounds for the hospices over several years.