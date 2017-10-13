Whitby, York and Hunmanby named in top staycation destinations list

Four Yorkshire tourist destinations have been named in the UK's top 50 'staycation' spots.

Holiday property rentals site HomeAway analysed their booking data to find the most popular spots for a British getaway.

Unsurprisingly, the list was topped by London, with Edinburgh, Bath and the Cornish port of St Ives all appearing in the top 10.

But York, Whitby and, less predictably, Hunmanby, all proved popular with visitors.

York placed seventh, with an average cost per person per night of £43 to stay in the historic city.

The fishing port of Whitby was close behind in eighth, and slightly cheaper at £33 per person per night.

While Hunmanby, an unassuming market town near Scarborough on the edge of the Yorkshire Wolds, came in at 11th.

Hunmanby offers cheaper accommodation - at an average of £29 per night - than larger resorts on the Yorkshire coast, and is well-placed on the Centenary Way for walkers.

It's only three miles from the beach at Filey and has several historic attractions, including the Queen Anne-era Hunmanby Hall, the gardens at Hunmanby Grange and a preserved village lock-up. It's also home to Yorkshire's first whisky distillery.

The picturesque fishing village of Staithes near Whitby, well-known for its art heritage, was 32nd in the top 50.