Whitby Winterfest needs your help to happen

It’s about celebrating the power of community at Christmas, but now Whitby Winterfest needs your help for the event to go ahead as planned.

Around £3,000 must be raised by December 2 to make it happen.

The Christmas extravaganza is due to take place in the first weekend in December, and will include a series of events and stalls held in Whitby Pavilion.

It is organised by We Are Whitby, an organisation committed to building a healthier local community for all through supportive relationships between local businesses, social groups, cultural groups and individuals in Whitby.

Follow them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/WeAreWhitby.

You can donate online, visit: www.gofundme.com/help-make-winterfest-2017-happen.