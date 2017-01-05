Whitby whalebones form romantic scene for proposal

A man who feels lucky to be alive gave his girlfriend an early Christmas gift by proposing under the whalebones in Whitby.

Dave Garrison, 50, survived a motorcycle crash in September and, from that moment, decided that life is too short.

The mechanic and amateur photographer planned to go down on one knee to ask his partner of five years, Susan, 49, to marry him while capturing the moment with a sunrise background.

He said: “I went over someone’s bonnet and ended up in a field. I had an operation on my right hand and it took a while to recover from injuries to my knee, ankle and shoulder.

It just made me think how lucky I was.

“We got to Whitby around 7am and then waited for the sunrise to be able to ask her the all important question.

“Susan has always said how she’d love to be proposed to in Whitby so I wanted to make that wish come true.”

The couple, from Rotherham, purchased a ring before Dave popped the question a few days later on December 23.

Dave said: “I think Susan will have been expecting it that day. I went down on one knee and thankfully she said yes. After being in the relationship for more than five years, it was certainly on the cards.”

After a day out in Whitby, the couple went home and waited until Christmas Day to tell their family and friends the good news.

The pair currently have no dates in mind but have expressed they may be interested in returning to Whitby to tie the knot.

Dave said: “Whitby is such a lovely place. It would be great to get married under the whale bones but I’m not sure if it is possible. We would eventually love to retire in Whitby.”