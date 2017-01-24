Whitby unemployment hits 11-year low

Unemployment rates are at an 11-year low – with the number of jobseekers in Whitby falling compared to the same time last year.

The latest figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show that the number of jobseekers in the Whitby and Scarborough area stands at 1,095, 190 of whom are aged between 18 and 24.

This equates to 15 less people claiming unemployment benefits compared to the same time last year.

The figures show a strong trend of reduction year on year, with a drop since 2010 of 58% overall and 72% for 18 to 24 year olds.

Employment Minister, Damian Hinds, said: “We start the new year with another encouraging set of figures.

“Employment continues to run at a near-record high, unemployment remains at an 11-year low and both figures are stronger than this time last year – highlighting the strength and resilience of our labour market as we step up to the challenges of 2017.”