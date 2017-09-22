Whitby Town shirts donated to children in Africa

From the Turnbull Ground to the world, the name of Whitby Town is spreading thanks to the club’s generosity in backing a Teesside-based campaign.

The Seasiders donated an old home strip to the Meserani project, run by Acklam Grange School, via goalkeeping coach Daniel Dixon.

Whitby Town shirts have been donated to children in the Meserani region of Tanzania.

The shirts were intended to find a primary school team in the Meserani region of Tanzania, and they have done just that recently.

The kits were delivered to one of the primary schools linked to the Teesside-based secondary on their latest expedition, who were delighted to receive the Blues’ tops.

“We turned up with the kit for one of the primary schools we have links with,” Lisa Connor, of Acklam Grange, said.

“To say they were thrilled with them would be an understatement.

“The teacher/coach kept asking me to take photographs of her with the team. She didn’t stop smiling and was so excited.”

Two days after receiving them, the team then turned up to a sports day which was organised by the students of Acklam Grange school wearing the kits, to represent their school.

Lisa explained, when stood at the starting line, she asked one team member if he liked their football kits, he replied: “Yes very much, we are now smart and so we win. Thank you.”

The Meserani Project is Acklam Grange School’s own registered charity, which started in 2004 with then-deputy head teacher Peter Swan taking a group of 24 students to Kenya and Tanzania on an Overland Expedition.

After seeing the conditions of some schools they came across, Mr Swan and the students vowed to help. Since then the project has gone from strength to strength, providing numerous facilities and vital provisions for the area’s education needs.