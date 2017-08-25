Whitby students celebrate GCSE exam success

The principal of Caedmon College has expressed his admiration for the hard work of his students, as they celebrated GCSE exam success.

Yesterday saw the pupils collect their results, with a new form of assessment in place for the first time.

Max Galloway celebrates. Picture: Sam Jones.

Keith Prytherch said: “I am full of admiration for these students as coping with so much change is not easy. The year group have been delightful to have in the College and we are looking forward to welcoming many of them back in September.”

Assistant principal Jonathan Bond added: “Given the massive changes to the GCSE and BTEC examinations, students have had a very challenging academic year. It is very pleasing to see that so many students have managed to achieve the grades that will enable them to progress to level three courses.”

The mother of one of the students utilised the latest technology to inform him of his impressive grades. Matthew Tiplady was up a mountain in Bavaria completing his Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award, meaning mum Sue had to facetime the results.

She told the Gazette: “I have just facetimed him the results and he is now jumping about on a mountain side!”

Harry Reeves with his results

Students attaining the highest grades included:

Rachel Ashburner

Ruth Ashley

Rosie Barber

Natasha Coia

Xavia Crossling

James Dixon

Ryan Downes

Stephen Duckling

Jessica Fields

Sophie Gibson

Sam Gower

Abigail Parkes

Emma Sharpe

Joseph Shane-Hatchwell

Jed Walker

Poppy Williams