Whitby star Joanne in new drama

Whitby’s Joanne Froggatt will return to TV screens next week as she takes on one of her “most challenging” roles to date.

The Littlebeck actress will play Laura Nielson in the new prime-time ITV drama, Liar.

The former Eskdale School student shot to global fame for her part as Anna Bates in the hit period drama Downton Abbey.

Her role won her a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in 2015. She also won three outstanding performance awards from the Screen Actors Guild and was nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards and for outstanding actress at the Monte Carlo Television Festival.

The 37-year-old has also starred in A Street Cat Named Bob, Still Life, Filth and hit dramas such as ITV’s Dark Angel where she portrayed mass murderer Mary Ann Cotton.

But her first TV appearance came in 1996 when she appeared in The Bill.

However she was more famously known for playing teenage mum Zoe Tattershall in Coronation Street.

Froggatt initially joined a drama group in Scarborough but left home aged 13 to attend the Redroofs Theatre School in Maidenhead, Berkshire.

Now, the actress is taking on another complex role in her new ITV drama.

Her character, Laura, is an intelligent, modern woman who has a good career as a secondary school teacher.

But everything changes when she goes on a date with surgeon, and father to one of the students at her school.

She stars in the six-part series with Fantastic Four actor Ioan Gruffudd.

Joanne said: “In terms of an actress approaching the role, she is possibly one of the most challenging characters I’ve played, and I’ve played quite a few.

“For many reasons it was quite emotionally and physically challenging. Quite often Laura makes decisions that I wished she wouldn’t. She makes some wrong turns certainly, and as an actress, I had to do a lot of research to find reasoning for the waay she behaves, and the way she reacts.

“But as with all the characters in this show, she’s flawed, she’s human, as we all are, and that’s what’s interesting about her really.”

The first episode of Liar is set to be aired on Monday September 11 at 9pm on ITV.