Whitby’s White Horse and Griffin to host cycling tour party

Whitby’s historic White Horse and Griffin is the final destination for charity bike riders completing the first-ever Great Inns Northern Cycle Tour on Wednesday (April 26).

Members and friends of the Great Inns of Britain are to cycle 325km, starting on Monday at the Inn at Whitewell in Lancashire.

The tour will stop off at six of the 22 Great Inns along the route and the finish will be of particular relief for White Horse and Griffin owner Ed Henebury, who has co-organised the charity cycle tour.

The three-day event, organised by The Great Inns of Britain, will raise money for Yorkshire’s largest Hospice, St Gemma’s Hospice, which provides expert care and support for local people with terminal illnesses.

The cycling tour aims to raise awareness of the hospice’s vital work, along with promoting cycling in Britain.

The tour will be led by Simon Heaton, owner of Shibden Mill Inn and Chair of The Great Inns of Britain along with Mr Henebury, with a number of plucky cyclists from member inns taking on some of the UK’s toughest cycling terrain.

On Wednesday evening, The White Horse and Griffin on Church Street will host a celebration event for the tour participants and guests.

The event will include a showcase from Wine Merchant Firth & Co, serving Astoria Lounge Collection Prosecco and Fashion Victim Sparkling Rosé from the family-owned estate in the heart of Prosecco with representatives of Astoria to introduce the wines. Representatives of Timothy Taylor’s Brewery will also present their newest addition to their successful portfolio of beers: Knowle Spring Blonde.