Whitby's lifesaving TV stars

The BBC series Saving Lives at Sea, showcasing the lifesaving work of the RNLI, will be on TV screens from Wednesday at 8pm on BBC Two.

The 12-part documentary series features real rescues carried out by the charity’s lifeboat crews and lifeguards around the UK and Ireland, including Whitby’s crew.

From the remote and rugged coastline of Aith in the Shetlands, to the packed sands of Woolacombe in Devon, the series gives a unique insight into the lives of the charity’s volunteer lifeboat crew members and lifeguards, who rescue thousands of people and save hundreds of lives around our coastline and on the River Thames every year.

Lifeboat volunteers from Whitby, Bridlington, Flamborough, Hartlepool and Redcar are among those to feature in the series.

The first episode will be shown on Wednesday from 8–9pm on BBC Two and will include, among other stories, a dramatic rescue of thirty people from a sinking tall ship; a father and daughter being pulled from the sea after being swept from rocks, and the recovery of a selfie-taker who had fallen into the Thames.

Following the success of the four-part first series, which was broadcast last year, this series features more episodes and more real-life rescue footage, accompanied by heart-warming and emotive testimonials from the crew, lifeguards and the people they rescue.

The series has been filmed over the past year, with lifeboat crews and lifeguards carrying special cameras and welcoming film-makers into their day-to-day life. Rescues from the RNLI’s archives are also revisited.

Last year alone, RNLI lifeboat crews around the UK and Ireland rescued 8,643 people, saving 431 lives, while the charity’s lifeguards responded to 17,414 incidents and saved 127 lives on some of the UK’s busiest beaches.

Saving Lives at Sea will be broadcast weekly from Wednesday 16 August to Wednesday 1 November on BBC Two at 8pm.

The series is made for the BBC by Blast! Films.