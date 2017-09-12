Whitby’s hills are alive ... with the sound of music

A group of dramatic enthusiasts from Whitby’s Camp Colebrooke took to the stage performing a short adaptation of The Sound of Music.

Filled with many of the classic songs the children performed musical numbers such as Do Re Mi and My Favourite Things, headed by the two young ladies that landed the roles of Maria; Summer Wilson and Neve Eddon split the role as the part was too large for one performer to learn.

The Von Trapp Children, from left: Alyyah Parkin, Liam Hutchinson, Rosie Young, Freya Jackson, Romi Page, Skyla Saltmarsh and Ava Gildroy

The entire 25 minute piece was put together in just under four days.

Director Polly Diaz Thomson was thrilled to have been asked by Chris to direct this time around.

“The Sound of Music is such a classic,” she said.

“It was a classic when we were all little and it’s still a classic now for our young performers.”

Summer Wilson playing Maria sings Favourite Things to the Von Trapp children.

Camp Principal Chris Colebrooke returns to the directing chair for the October workshop, A Twist in Time, which sees the Disney villains break free of jail in pursuit of a magic wand that allows them to twist back time – and get their happily ever after.

Booking for this workshop is now open via the website or by contacting the team on Facebook.

Neve Eddon takes on the second half of the play as Governess Maria.