Whitby’s famous Magpie Cafe thanks supporters following second fire

The Magpie Cafe has thanked supporters after a "very tough and long day" following two serious fires at the restaurant in less than 24 hours.

The Pier Road restaurant's roof has been badly damaged following two fires at the famous fish and chip eatery.

Flames can be seen through the roof of the Magpie for the second time in less than 24 hours Picture by Ceri Oakes

The Magpie Cafe posted a message on its Facebook page following the second fire yesterday afternoon: "It is safe to say it has been a very difficult and long day for Team Magpie. But we want to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you who has taken the time to send us your best wishes.

"We must also say a special thank you for the support of the businesses and residents in Pier Road as well as Harry and Julie at Harrys Lounge Bar & Brasserie. And of course we say a big thank you to all our staff.

"Updates will follow over the coming days and weeks but in the meantime, thank you all once again."

Eight fire engines were called a fire in the roof of the property at 10.15am on Sunday April 30 and spent around 6 hours working at the scene.

The damage to the roof Picture by Ceri Oakes

An investigation was then launched to determine the cause of the fire.

But less than 24 hours later, at 3.28pm yesterday (Monday May 1), North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Serviced raced back to the restaurant as flames once again tore through the roof.

Two investigations have now been launched to determine the causes for both fires.

Messages to the staff have flooded in again as Whitby residents and diners share their disbelief and support for the landmark Magpie.

Adele Jones, who was visiting Whitby yesterday, wrote: "We were in Whitby for the day today and really saddened to see the terrible sight of a fire. I'm glad everyone is ok and hope you are able to get things sorted and back on your feet again really soon."

Supporter Diana Turner posted: "So sorry to hear about more awful news with the second fire although relieved to hear all are okay. Hope all can be sorted. The Magpie and the building itself are such an important part of Whitby. Good luck and thinking of you all at this great restaurant."