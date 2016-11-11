Whitby’s chance to Food Porn awards

Eateries from across the Whitby area have just two days left to enter this year’s Food Porn Awards, to join the likes of Ricci’s Tapas and Cicchetti in Halifax, Ibérica in Leeds, Marco Pierre White’s New York Italian in Sheffield and Norse in Harrogate, to be in with a chance of winning.

Celebrating the region’s best-looking food, the awards close for entries on SUnday (Nov 13), with restaurants, bars, pubs and eateries encouraged to submit images of their most tantalising dishes to be in with a chance of winning the coveted 2017 award.

The Food Porn Awards has extended its search to Yorkshire and will tap into the region’s reputation as a foodie hotspot.

Phil Marshall, STM managing director and curator of the Food Porn Awards, said: “The quality of entries we received last year was outstanding and judging by the selection we’ve already received from Yorkshire’s restaurants, this year’s awards will be even better.”

It’s free to enter the Food Porn Awards and there are four categories:

* Fine Dining

* Casual Dining

* Boutique Pubs

* Alternative Eats

For more information on the awards and how to enter, including full terms and conditions, visit www.foodpornawards.co.uk