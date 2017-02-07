Whitby restaurant reaches top five in national accolades

The Fishermans Wife, in Whitby, is celebrating after getting as far the top five in the finals for Britain’s best Independent Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year 2017.

The popular restaurant was up for the title of Britain’s best Independent Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year 2017 in the National Fish and Chip awards which held at the Park Plaza Hotel, London.

Often seen as the ‘Oscars’ of the fish and chip industry, The Fishermans Wife, on Khyber Pass, had to battle it out with some of the greatest restaurants in the country including London, Cornwall and Devon.

To reach the final, the Khyber Pass restaurant had to undergo a rigorous judging audit, which included inspections of its responsible sourcing policies, menu diversification, restaurant facilities, staff training and marketing, as well as a mystery shopping assessment.

Owner Graham Reed Stephenson said: “We’re still pinching ourselves about getting in the top five.

“We are completely thrilled to have been chosen from so many top quality venues but are proud that our delicious, fresh seafood and fish and chips have been given the recognition they deserve.

“The team woks hard to ensure every portion is perfect.”

Steve Bushby, General Manager of The Fishermans Wife said: “What an honour to get this far. Our customers have always told us we were the best in Britain and now we know we certainly are one of the top.

“This is a very proud moment for me and my staff who are the most incredible team.”

Over more than half a century, three generations of the Reed-Stephenson family have been committed to serving up Yorkshire’s finest seafood, fish and chips, with six outlets across the Yorkshire coastline.

You can literally eat the view at the family restaurant with a menu that’s swimming with Whitby’s finest crab and lobster.

The big prize on the night went to Kingfisher Fish & Chips in Plymouth, which was awarded the title of Independent Takeaway Fish and Chip Shop of the Year at the 2017 National Fish & Chip Awards, beaFishting nine other restaurants from around the UK.