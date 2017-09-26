Whitby people urged to back 'Socktober' homeless appeal

Yorkshire Building Society colleagues in Whitby are asking the community to 'sock it to them' by donating new pairs of socks to help keep homeless people warm this winter.

The Society is launching its month-long 'Socktober' appeal throughout October as part of its charity partnership with End Youth Homelessness and to raise awareness of World Homelessness Day on Tuesday 10 October.

Mark Jackson, manager of the Whitby branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “It’s shocking that so many people have nowhere safe to call their home. As the weather turns colder we want to do what we can to help keep them warm and that’s why we’re launching our Socktober appeal.

“A lot of us may take having a clean pair of warm socks to wear for granted but for a homeless person without a proper roof over their heads it’s the last thing on their mind. As well as socks you can also donate hats, scarves, gloves and small sets of toiletries to our appeal – and every single item will go to a homeless person. We’re really proud of our partnership with End Youth Homelessness and providing help for young people in need. We can’t thank people in Whitby enough for their continued support.”

Donations of new pairs of socks, plus other items such as woolly hats, gloves, scarves and toiletries can be made at the Whitby branch, on Flowergate.

An estimated 83,000 young people in the UK are homeless and 89 young people in the Borough of Scarborough received some homelessness support in 2015/16.