Whitby MP backs £1.3 million water improvement scheme

MP for Whitby and Scarborough, Robert Goodwill, visited town to check-in on the progress of a scheme to replace old water pipes.

The £1.3 million project by Yorkshire Water has seen old water pipes replaced in recent months to improve the quality of drinking water.

Robert Goodwill has a browse of the Whitby Gazette.

Mr Goodwill told the Gazette that he is impressed with the work to date: "I think it's great that they are fixing these leaks before they happen and improving the quality of drinking water by replacing the old pipes.

"I'm also very impressed with the technology being used, so they can replace the old pipes without digging up the whole road."

Representatives for Yorkshire Water in attendance said the work has progressed well and should be completed by March, as originally planned.

Speaking about other priorities for Whitby, Mr Goodwill said that the piers need repairing and he is mentioning the funding required for the work "at every opportunity."

Specialist technology has been used to replace old pipes.

He also added that he is looking forward to the potash mine work starting.

See next week's Gazette for the full story and pictures.