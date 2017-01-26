Whitby man receives Queen’s Scout Award - 67 years after first qualifying

A Whitby pensioner has spoken of his delight after receiving the prestigious Queen’s Scout Award, 67 years after first qualifying for it.

Ken Robinson is 85 years old and was a member of the scouts at Redcar in the 1940s, collecting numerous accolades in the process.

Ken Robinson, 85.

But he never had chance to collect the big prize of the day, then the King’s Scout Badge, as he left the scouts shortly after receiving an invitation from the county commissioner to attend a ceremony in London.

Now, some 67 years after first being invited in 1950, Ken has been sent a citation signed by the Queen.

Speaking of his delight, he said: “I was very pleased, it has given me a bit of status with the great grandchildren - they’ll be able to say their great grandfather has had a letter from the Queen.

“Getting the citation has given me closure for not going down to London in 1950.”

Ken, who lives in Whitby was prompted to pursue the award when he was sorting documents out after the death of his wife Marjorie, two and a half years ago.

He came across the original invite and decided to send it off to see if he could still collect it. And to his delight, a citation from the Queen arrived this week.

The Queen’s Scout Award is the modern-day equivalent of the King’s Scout Badge and is widely considered the top prize to be gained by scouts around the country.

To qualify for the award Ken had to attain the Bushman’s Thong - a forerunner to the Duke of Edinburgh Award - as well as four senior public service badges.

Ken is originally from Redcar, but has lived in the Whitby area since 1972 and is a former steel engineer who retired 35 years ago.

Speaking about his hobbies he said: “My wife and I used to go to France, I still go myself and I went for five weeks recently.

“I’m also interested in woodwork and the great outdoors.”