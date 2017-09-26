Whitby Library lands award for art project

Whitby Library has won an award for a project which saw students from Caedmon College Whitby transforming a blank room into an Angie Lewin-themed masterpiece.

The library has just this week received a library of the month framed certificate from North Yorkshire County Council,

The students decorated a blank room in the library in the style of lino print artist, wood engraver, screen printer and painter Angie Lewin.

Heather French, Outreach Librarian, told the Gazette: “We gave students carte blanche to have space that they could design themselves.

“The idea is to bring young people into the library, to encourage new members and to come in and see the stock as well as us in our online resources. They spent a couple of days here and we said we didn’t want it to take up extra time and to link it up with something in their curriculum.

“We would like people to come in and see it. We hope this encourages the students’ friends and family and anyone else who would like to see this wonderful project.”

Pupils Lily Sheridan, Lydia Shone Hatchwell and Lexi Scott, all 14, told the Gazette at the project’s launch: “It allows us to feel more incorporated in local activities and feel a sense of ownership of the library.

“There were about 15 students involved in doing it and there were different groups working on different things. It was really fun!”

The library is still on the lookout for more volunteers so the present opening hours can be maintained. Call in at the library for further details.