Whitby Library celebrates 50th birthday in style

Whitby Library celebrated its 50th birthday in style with 350 people crowding through the doors.

The U3A Whitby Ukulele Orchestra entertained for more than an hour and a half and were much appreciated by all.

Whitby Library 50th anniversary. Heather Hrench, Fred Callaghan, Val Arnold, Joe Plant, Rebecca Pearson. w1415. Pic: Scott Wicking.

The library had book displays based on 1960s, special 50 celebrations and there were treasure trails for adults and children.

Information on the library’s history was of particular interest.

The knit and natters and craft and chat groups displayed their work and the new Whitby volunteers committee had application forms available for anyone wanting to join their group Whitby Area Library Experience (WHALE). Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can still collect a form during library opening hours.

North Yorkshire County Council Chairman Val Arnold, County Councillor David Chance, Whitby’s deputy mayor Rebecca Pearson and Cllr Joe Plant all attended. Cllr Arnold cut the birthday cake and everyone shared the refreshments supplied by Sainsbury’s and the Co-op.

Many library partners attended including Age UK, My Money, CAVCA, Carers Support and Caring Together.