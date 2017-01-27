Whitby hotels rated by ‘Simply the Guest’

A huge number of hotels in the Whitby area have been put forward for a prestigious national award.

The 30 establishments have been given ‘Top Rated’ status in the 2017 LateRooms.com ‘Simply the Guest’ Awards, which recognises those properties that are best-loved and most highly reviewed by guests.

The prestigious LateRooms.com Top Rated status is given to only the very best properties from across the UK – as judged by feedback from guests – and serves as a mark of the very highest hotel standards and service.

Whitby is host to a number of hotels – including The Raithwaite Estate – that have been recognised this year.

The top rated hotels in Whitby are:

l The Wheeldale

l The White Horse and Griffin

l Sneaton Castle Centre

l Scoresby’s Apartments

l The Forge

l The Shepherd’s Purse

l Rylstone Mere

l Joben Guest House

l Rosewood Bed And Breakfast

l Captains Lodge

l The Full English Guest House

l Discovery And Starfish Accommodation

l Seacrest Guesthouse

l Raven House

l The Raithwaite Estate

l The Beaches Guest House

l The Riviera Guest House

l High Tor Guest House

l Storrbeck Guest House

l Riftswood

l Beacon Guest House

l Bramblewick

l Bagdale Hall Hotel and Annexes

l Boulmer Guesthouse

l The Wilson Arms

l The New Anchorage Hotel

l Gramarye Suites B&B

l Chiltern Guest House and Holiday Apartment

l Argyle House

l Sanders Yard

The unveiling of the ‘Top Rated’ list is the first stage of the awards, which take place annually to recognise the UK’s best hotels and are the only hotel awards based purely on genuine guest reviews.

The next stage of the awards will see winners of the main categories – which include best; Luxury, Countryside, Guest House, Boutique, Coastal, B&B, Pet Friendly, Business, Spa, City Centre and Budget hotel – revealed in March.

This year, for the first time, LateRooms.com is launching six new simply The Guest Awards categories open to public nominations.

People can vote for their favourite hotel by visiting www.laterooms.com/simplytheguest/nominations in the following categories:

l The Best View

l The Best Breakfast

l The Best Workout

l The Best Pool

l The Best Interior

l The Best Rooftop Bar

Andrea Tarpey, a LateRooms.com spokeswoman, said: “Guest reviews give genuine, unbiased insight into the experiences other guests have had at a property, which is so important in helping customers decide on the best hotel to book for their stay.

“They’re also a great way for hotels to receive feedback on the experiences and service that they’re providing.

“To achieve Top Rated status, hotels must have received a review score of at least 80% on the LateRooms.com site – as well as a minimum number of reviews from guests who have stayed at the property – during 2016.”

LateRooms.com is an online accommodation site, offering deals in every corner of the UK and in over 200,000 properties worldwide – from bed and breakfasts to five star luxury hotels.

To see all Top Rated hotels, please visit www.laterooms.com/simplytheguest.