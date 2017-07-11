Whitby horse sculpture forms mane attraction at Yorkshire Show

A ‘Golden Horse’ designed by a Whitby woman has been turning heads at this year’s Yorkshire Show.

But it wasn’t the animal’s speed or grace in the main ring that is attracting the crowds – the horse in question had been painstakingly created by Whitby sculptor Emma Stothard using more than 200 kilos of drawn phosphor copper wire.



The thoroughbred racehorse sculpture takes the pride of place on the Council Lawn throughout the three days of the Great Yorkshire Show.



Emma said: “I am absolutely delighted to be able to bring one of my sculptures to the Great Yorkshire Show, it is brilliant. I really hope the ‘Golden Horse’ will be a popular addition to the show and that people will love it and talk about it. It’s a great showcase for my work.”

Her artwork graces the gardens of HRH The Prince of Wales’ Highgrove and the windows of top London store Fortnum and Mason, is delighted to be involved in England’s premier agricultural event.

Former art teacher Emma, who left teaching in 2001 to concentrate on sculpting full-time, first used willow for her creations. With the help of a Prince’s Trust loan, she was able to get her career up-and-running and when she wrote to the Prince of Wales to thank him for his support, a commission to create a willow sculpture of his beloved dog Tigga followed.

Working in a wide variety of mediums, Emma’s portfolio of work not only includes horses, cows, sheep and pigs, but lobsters, one of which has just been placed in Staithes, and dinosaurs!

The Great Yorkshire Show’s ‘Golden Horse’ took Emma two months to create. Working from photographs and sketches, she created a stainless steel armature which she then covered in five different gauges of bronze wire.



First put on display at Chelsea Flower Show in May, the wire used for the 17-hand racehorse starts life very shiny, before dulling over time.