Whitby guesthouse owner’s shock at 'treasure' find

Owners at a Whitby guesthouse have spoken of their shock, after planned renovations revealed an array of hidden treasures.

Zed and Emma Khan run Riviera Guesthouse on the West Cliff and found a series of objects under their floor boards dating from 1942 to 1969.

Some of the relics found under the floorboards and in the walls

Some of the most interesting things include a laundry order slip and pieces of what appears to be a torn up love letter.

“I couldn’t believe it, I was shocked,” said Emma. “We do renovations each year. We were taking it right back when we found all these random bits. Half were in the wall and half under the floorboards - it was like a time capsule.”

Information on some of the documents within the find indicates that they belonged to a Lieutenant Bewley and Lieutenant Hogg.

The items were so interesting, they distracted the couple from the renovation job, as they attempted to piece together the various documents.

Old boot polish.

Emma said: “We had so much to do but we were just trying to piece these letters together.”

Some other items found included cigarette boxes, boot polish tins, a wage slip and a letter stating that the cost of the uniform would be deducted from the next wage and an empty bottle of Violet Oil.

Zed and Emma are now planning to arrange the best items to be framed and hung on the walls of the guesthouse, giving guests an insight into a history of the building, and people who once lived there.

Emma added: “It’s lovely to find out a bit more about the history of the building. I think our guests will really appreciate the history of the building."

The Riviera is a family-run establishment, which has been passed on to its second generation.