Whitby Gazette goes on tour - to Malta!

A group of five lads travelled to Mdina, a fortified city in Malta...and took a copy of the Whitby Gazette with them.

Mdina had had different namesand titles depending on its rulers and its role but its medieval name describes it best, “Citta Nobile,” the noble city.

Impressive palaces line its narrow, shady streets.

Mdina is one of Europe’s finest examples of an ancient walled city and extraordinary in its mix of medieval and baroque architecture.

Pictured from left are: Ian Marsden, Kevin Millar, Paul Mendelsohn, Chris Johnson and Michael Kilpatrick.

