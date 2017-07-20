Whitby Fishing School pays tribute to founder tutor Jim Hebden

Have your say

Whitby Fishing School has paid tribute to Jim Hebden, who died recently at the age of 75.

They praised him as an “invaluable” member of the team who helped apprentices on their way into the fishing industry.

Born and raised in Whitby, son of Jack and Alice Hebden, he was a lifelong resident in the town.

Jim and his wife Mary were married in September 1967 in Whitby.

In his early years, Jim attended Mount and West Cliff schools before beginning his career in fishing with his father on MFV Whitby Rose.

Later, Jim worked on the MFV Ocean Venture for many years.

At the end of his fishing career, Jim became an invaluable member of the training team at Whitby Fishing School and was one of the founder tutors, having completed 15 years’ teaching.

He taught netmaking and repair and potmaking and repair, and acted as a mentor to apprentices before and during their sea duty training.

Jim was a great family man, and he and his wife of 49 years, Mary, were rarely seen apart.

Jim will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He leaves Mary and his sons Richard and Simon.

A funeral service will be held on Friday (July 21) at 12.30pm at St Hilda’s Church, West Cliff.

The family have asked for donations to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance rather than sending flowers.

The Whitby Fishing School is closing for the day as a mark of respect.