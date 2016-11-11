Whitby fishing awards winners revealed

The winners of this year’s Whitby and District Fishing School awards were revealed today.

The Whitby Gazette-sponsored Arries-Ide Award, in memory of two fishermen tragically killed in the harbour in December 2014, was Daniel Shiel, of Seahouses.

Editorial Director Ed Asquith presented Daniel with his shield.

Other winners at the ceremony, which took place at the Mission to Seafarers’ Centre, were

* George Traves Award for Excellence: Jordan Harrison

* Apprentice of the Year Award (Sea Fishing): James Dean

* Apprentice of the Year Award (Workboats): Chris Baxter

A light luncheon followed at Abbey Wharf in Whitby.

