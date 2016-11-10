Whitby fishing apprentices to be honoured in awards ceremony

The Whitby Fishing School’s student awards, which takes place tomorrow (Fri), is an annual event recognised in both the Sea Fishing and Workboat industries.

Not only have these young people excelled in their academic pursuits, but also developed practical skills and attained remarkable achievements in the domains they have a strong passion for.

Apart from an illustrious track record of academic achievements, Whitby Fishing School also look for qualities of an active learner such as practical abilities, commitment and a positive can do attitude.

Regardless of their talents and interests, the selected ones have something in common – they are the role models for the next generation of seafarers, and above all, they are the UK’s young seafarers of tomorrow.

The awards are to be presented tomorrow at the AGM, which takes place at the Whitby Mission and Seafarers’ Centre on Haggersgate.

Whitby Gazette Editor, Ed Asquith, will present the Arries / Ide Award, in memory of the two young fishermen from Amble who tragically lost their lives in Whitby Harbour in 2014.

The other awards are:

* George Traves Excellence Award (in memory of George Traves MBE, a founder director of the company who dedicated his life to the fishing industry)

* Apprentice of the Year Award – Sea Fishing

* Apprentice of the Year Award – Workboats

Look out for our coverage of the awards ceremony in next Friday’s Whitby Gazette.