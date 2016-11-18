Whitby fish and chip shop aims to net top prize

A Whitby fish and chip shop has been named as one of the country’s top five fish and chip shops.

The Fishermans Wife will now ‘batter’ it out against the four other contenders as they vie for the Independent Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year Award and aim to claim the title of ‘best fish and chip restaurant’ in the UK.

To get to this stage, the restaurants have been appraised by industry experts across a wide variety of judging criteria including, responsible sourcing policies, menu diversification and restaurant facilities.

They have also received mystery shopping assessments to judge customer service levels and the quality of food on offer.

General manager of the Fishermans Wife, Steve Bushby said: “We’ve always prided ourselves on providing the best quality fish and chips and this news that we’ve been shortlisted in the top five is fantastic.

Owner of the Fishermans Wife, Graham Reed-Stephenson, added: “This is a massive achievement for the Fishermans Wife. To be in the top five out of the whole of the country is very special and this is testament to how hard all of our staff have worked and just how incredible all of our food suppliers are.”

This final stage of competition judging will determine the overall winner which will be announced at an awards ceremony, held in London on January 26, 2017.

The National Fish and Chip Awards are recognised as one of the most respected seafood industry events in the UK.

Widely considered as the ‘Oscars’ of the industry, they celebrate the Great British tradition of fish and chips, recognising the best talent, quality and choice offered by fish and chip businesses.