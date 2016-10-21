Whitby fish and chip pit-stop for Grand Tour trio

Around 300 lucky ticket holders were treated to seats in The Grand Tour tent for Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May’s latest TV show, last week.

The action-packed days of filming saw a stuntman leap from a bridge and Jimmy Carr ride a jet ski around Whitby harbour.

Joint owners of Mister Chips, Alex Boyd and Frankie Laws, pictured with the trio.

But it was Whitby’s famous fish and chips that left its mark on the trio.

Clarkson professed his love of the town’s battered produce, adding on Twitter: “I still maintain the best fish and chips in Whitby are to be found at Mister Chips.”

Alex Boyd and Frankie Laws, co-owners of Mister Chips, on Church Street, said: “It’s just fantastic. We are very privileged to have celebrities come to our restaurant.

“Jeremy said they came to Whitby for this place and told us we do the best fish and chips in the world!”

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May filming in Whitby.

The former Top Gear trio also secured front row seats for the owners of Mister Chips for their show in the tour tent on Endeavour Wharf.

“All our hard work has paid off,” Alex added.

“We always try our best, as we want everyone to think we are the best, not just Jeremy Clarkson.”

As well as attracting Jimmy Carr to the town, Clarkson also tweeted that the notorious Sunday Times restaurant reviewer, A.A. Gill, had visited Whitby last weekend, although the identity of his latest restaurant visit remains unknown.

In an interview with The Whitby Gazette last week Clarkson said there was “simply no place like Whitby”.

The trio are also set to return to the town in the near future.

Clarkson added: “Seriously we are filming two back-toback. We really love it.”

He also tweeted a personal message to the people of Whitby, he said: “Thank you very much for letting us disrupt stuff for a couple of days.”

The first episode of The Grand Tour will be broadcast on Amazon Prime on November 18.