Whitby firm to catapult into global market

Whitby-based maritime diesel engine specialist Maktec Marine has signed a new worldwide distributor deal with lubricant giant Exol to catapult the brand into the global maritime industry.

Maktec owner Mark Cornforth said the deal will join Maktec’s 20-years of maritime industry experience, with Exol’s established background of working across sectors as the UK’s largest independent lubricants company.

Whitby-born Mr Cornforth said the prime target for the new partnership will be ship owners and managers of older vessels and large fleets drawing on Maktec’s experience working for MaK, MAN, Sulzer, Wartsila and Yanmar worldwide.

He added: “Exol is an excellent partner as it is an established expert and has a name for excellence that Maktec feels follows our professional standards and business strategy.”

Steve Dunn, Exol Lubricant’s sales director, said: “We’re delighted to have Maktec Marine on board and believe that we can work extremely well together, using our specialist experience and services to support our customers worldwide.”

Mr Cornforth said Exol fitted with Maktec’s ethos of long- term care of customers engines at a reasonable cost. Jobs undertaken by Maktec to date include work in Mexico, Poland, Chile and Batangas.