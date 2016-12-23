Whitby firm stocks first British-made washing machine in 20 years

A Whitby electrical retailer has been selected to become one of the first in the country, to stock the first new British washing machine to be manufactured in 20 years.

Ebac has prioritised independent North East retailers, to spread the maximum economic benefit to the region, as a result of its investment in new products.

Pennywise Electrical in Mulgrave Place has reached an agreement with Ebac to make the prestigious new washing machine available to its customers. The tie-up will see Pennywise customers amongthe first to have choice on the three new models from the North East-based manufacturer.

Ebac has invested £7m in the development of its washing machines, and has built collaborations with leading appliance experts, with over 30,000 man hours provided in research and development.

The new models, which are the first new washing machines to be manufactured in Britain for more than 20 years, have a revolutionary dual fill, as an alternative to traditional cold fill machines. This offers the benefit of shorter wash times and lower energy bills.

Alan Budd of Pennywise said: “We are delighted to offer our customers a British-made product from our heartland.

“Pennywise customers in the Whitby area will be delighted to know that they have first choice and that it comes with the revolutionary dual fill.”

Tony Hird, business development manager at Ebac, said: “We are delighted with the support we have received from Pennywise, and all of our retail partners in the North East. By supporting this product we are also supporting the local economy through jobs and services.”