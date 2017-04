Whitby fire crews called to investigate a "smell of burning" concluded it was just someone's breakfast.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended the residential property on Castle Road following a call from a concerned member of the public.

They reported a "smell of burning" and crews from Whitby and Lythe were dispatched to attend the incident.

Firefighters arrived at around 9am yesterday (April 12) and began investigating the source of the suspect smell.

It turned out to be burnt toast.